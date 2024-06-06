Andres Martin Earns All-American Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin has received All-America honors as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) officially announced the 2024 All-American honorees on Thursday. Martin was named to the ITA All-American list in singles.

“Andres has improved each year and represented Georgia Tech with class,” stated Ken Byers men’s tennis head coach Kenny Thorne. “Being a two-time All American is something special. Andres has been a leader and has done great things on and off the court. He has been a great college player but more importantly, has been a person of high integrity. We look forward to following his success on the pro tour.”

This honor is given to student-athletes that earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship, advance to the round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship or finish in the top 20 of the ITA Singles Rankings.