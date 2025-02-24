Ames Named GT Swimming & Diving’s Permanent Head Coach

THE FLATS – John Ames , who has led Georgia Tech’s men’s swimming and diving team to a top-25 national ranking as interim head coach in 2024-25, has been named Tech’s permanent Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach.

Georgia Tech’s achievements under Ames this season include:

the Jackets’ men’s team being ranked No. 21 nationally by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, compiling a 6-1 record in dual meets and placing ninth at the ultra-competitive Atlantic Coast Conference Championships;

men’s diver Max Fowler winning the ACC title in the 3-meter dive;

men's swimmer Berke Saka taking second in the 200 individual medley at the ACC Championships;

Fowler and women's diver Anna Bradescu placing fifth in the 1-meter and platform, respectively, Mert Kilavuz placing fifth in the 1650 free at the ACC Championships;

nine new school records – women's platform diving (Bradescu), women's 50 freestyle ( Nina Stanisavljevic ), women's 100 backstroke ( Vivian Rothwell ), women's 200 back ( Phoebe Wright ), women's 200 and 400 free relays, women's 200 and 400 medley relays and men's 200 free relay;

the team achieving a total of 65 NCAA 'B' cuts (37 for the men, 28 for the women).

“We’re thrilled to elevate John Ames to our permanent Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “John has done an outstanding job throughout his 24 years at Tech, first as the most successful diving coach in program history, then in leading our men’s team to a top-25 ranking as interim head coach this season. Our swimming and diving program is in good hands with him at the helm.”

Ames was named interim head coach in August 2024 after 23 years as Tech’s diving head coach. In his 23 seasons directing the Yellow Jackets’ divers, Tech excelled at the national level. The program’s record book was completely rewritten under his tutelage, with the top 10 scores in all three diving events – 1-meter, 3-meter and platform – having all been achieved since his arrival on The Flats in 2001. Additionally, he guided 10 Jackets to NCAA Championships appearances in 29 total events and 11 all-America honors. He has coached four ACC individual diving champions in Georgia Tech history – Evan Stowers (men’s 3-meter – 2006), Brad Hozma (men’s platform – 2016), Cami Hidalgo (women’s 1-meter – 2020) and Fowler last week. Hidalgo’s third-place showing on the 3-meter board at the 2021 NCAA Championships is the best national finish ever by a Georgia Tech woman.

“I am honored to be named the Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach at Georgia Tech, a program that has been my home for more than two decades,” Ames said. “Leading this team through the transition from interim to head coach has been a privilege, and I am excited to continue building on our tradition of excellence. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our director of athletics, J Batt, and Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera for their trust and support. My focus remains on guiding our student-athletes to success both in and out of the pool.”

Ames’ 32-year coaching career also includes stints at the collegiate level at Western Illinois (1993-95 – graduate assistant) and George Washington (1995-2001 – diving coach). He has also served as associate head coach at the Montgomery Dive Club (1995-2001) and head coach at the Atlanta Diving Association (2001-13).

He dove collegiately at Ohio, where he earned a B.S. in psychology in 1993. He received a master’s degree in sport administration from Western Illinois.

