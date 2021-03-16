Alvarado, Wright Named to All-District Teams

NABC All-District teams | USBWA All-District teams Indianapolis, Ind. – Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright, who have led the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, were both named Tuesday to all-district teams named by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association. Alvarado, a senior guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., made the All-District 2 team by the NABC, while Wright, a senior forward from Raleigh, N.C., is on the District IV team announced by the USBWA. Alvarado is the first Yellow Jacket to make an NABC team since 2010 (Gani Lawal), while Tech’s last USBWA honoree was Ben Lammers in 2017. The ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-ACC choice, Alvarado was joined on the NABC district first team by Pitt’s Justin Champagnie, Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Louisville’s Carlik Jones and Duke’s Matthew Hurt. Wright, the ACC Player of the Year and a member of the All-ACC first team, is on the 10-player USBWA District IV unit that includes Charles Bassey of Western Kentucky, Carlik Jones of Louisville, Herbert Jones of Alabama, Trey Mann of Florida, John Petty of Alabama, Scotty Pippen, Jr., of Vanderbilt, Devontae Shuler of Ole Miss, Terry Taylor of Austin Peay and M.J. Walker of Florida State.

The ACC leader in steals by a wide margin and author of some stout defensive efforts against some of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top scorers, the “Brooklyn Burglar” has averaged 3.1 steals per game in conference play this season, 3.0 in all games, and is on course to lead the ACC in steals for the second straight year, something not done since Chris Paul in 2004 and 2005. He also ranks among the ACC’s top 10 in scoring (15.3 ppg), field goal percentage (.506), free throw percentage (No. 1 at .846), assists (4.1) and assist/turnover ratio (2.00). Wright has logged seven doubles in 2020-21, and ranks among the ACC top 10 in several categories as well. The 6-9 forward is third in scoring average (17.4 ppg), fourth in rebound average (8.04 rpg), fourth in field goal percentage (.532), seven in steals (1.48 per game), sixth in blocked shots (1.64 per game), fourth in offensive rebounds (3.16 rpg) and sixth in minutes (6th, 35.34 mpg). During Tech’s six-game winning streak to end the regular season, Wright averaged 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, with four double-double performances. Tech has a 16-8 overall record and opens play in the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. Friday as a No. 9 seed against No. 8 Loyola Chicago at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised on CBS.