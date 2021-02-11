Alvarado Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado is one of 30 NCAA Division I men’s basketball players named Thursday to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for Men’s Player of the Year. The Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrator for the Naismith Trophy, made the announcement.
Alvarado is one of three Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list, joining Pitt forward Justin Champagnie and Louisville guard Carlik Jones. Only one Tech player, Dennis Scott in 1990, has won the Naismith Trophy. Only four were finalists – Scott, Mark Price in 1986, Bruce Dalrymple in 1987 and Matt Harpring in 1997 and 1998. Jarrett Jack in 2005 was the last Jacket to make the Midseason 30 list.
The senior from Brooklyn, N.Y., has emerged as one of the top players in the ACC, ranking among the conference’s top 10 in eight different statistical categories. The 6-foot senior is the third-leading scorer in the ACC at 17.6 points per game, ranks third in field goal percentage (53.1), No. 2 in free throw percentage (87.8), ninth in three-point field goals per game (2.19), fifth in assists (4.25 per game), first in steals (3.00), ninth in assist/turnover ratio (1.89/1) and No. 2 in minutes (37.13). He holds similar rankings for conference games only.
A preseason second-team All-ACC choice, Alvarado has led Tech to a 9-7 record this season, 5-5 in the ACC, and helped the Yellow Jackets set a program record by winning 11 consecutive ACC home games. He was named ACC Player of the Week in early January after performances against North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has risen to 23rd place on Georgia Tech’s all-time list for career points (1,316) and fifth for career steals (200). He also is moving up career charts for three-point field goals and assists, ranking among the top 15 in each.
Ten semifinalists for the trophy will be announced tentatively on March 4.
Alvarado ranks among the top 10 in the ACC in eight statistical categories. (photo by Danny Karnik)
|Jose Alvarado
|Sr.
|G
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|Charles Bassey
|Jr.
|C
|Western Kentucky
|C-USA
|Jared Butler
|Jr.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Marcus Carr
|Jr.
|G
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|Justin Champagnie
|So.
|F
|Pitt
|ACC
|Kofi Cockburn
|So.
|C
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|Derek Culver
|Jr.
|F
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Cade Cunningham
|Fr.
|G
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Oscar da Silva
|Sr.
|F
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Hunter Dickinson
|Fr.
|C
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Jr.
|G
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|Luka Garza
|Sr.
|C
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Collin Gillespie
|Sr.
|G
|Villanova
|BIG EAST
|Quentin Grimes
|Jr.
|G
|Houston
|AAC
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|So.
|F
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|Herbert Jones
|Sr.
|F/G
|Alabama
|SEC
|Carlik Jones
|Sr.
|G
|Louisville
|ACC
|Corey Kispert
|Sr.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Cameron Krutwig
|Sr.
|C
|Loyola-Chicago
|MVC
|E.J. Liddell
|So.
|F
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Sr.
|F
|Seton Hall
|BIG EAST
|Mac McClung
|Jr.
|G
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Davion Mitchell
|Jr.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Evan Mobley
|Fr.
|F
|USC
|Pac-12
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|So.
|F
|Villanova
|BIG EAST
|Jalen Suggs
|Fr.
|G
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Cameron Thomas
|Fr.
|G
|LSU
|SEC
|Drew Timme
|So.
|F
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|Trevion Williams
|Jr.
|F
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Jr.
|G
|Creighton
|BIG EAST
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is beginning its fifth year under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.