Alvarado Leads Puerto Rico to Berth in Paris Olympics

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech basketball star Jose Alvarado scored a game-high 23 points Sunday, leading his Puerto Rico team to a 79-68 victory over Lithuania in the championship game of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico team, ending a 20-year Olympic drought, becomes the final team to qualify for the 2024 Olympic games, July 27-August 10 in Paris, France.
The leader of the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team becomes the sixth Yellow Jacket player to compete in the Olympics since 2004. Tech has sent a player to compete in every Olympic games dating back to 2004.
- 2024 – Jose Alvarado (PUR)
- 2020 – Josh Okogie (NIG) / Avi Schafer (JPN)
- 2016 – Alade Aminu (NIG)
- 2012 – Alade Aminu (NIG)
- 2008 – Chris Bosh (USA)
- 2004 – Stephon Marbury (USA)
Puerto Rico put the finishing touches on a dream week Sunday night with a historic 79-68 victory over Lithuania to win the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in San Juan and grab the remaining ticket to Paris 2024.
Alvarado, Tremont Waters and company put on a show in front of 2004 legends like Carlos Arroyo and crowd of 13,504 ecstatic souls at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot. Puerto Rico’s offense came in waves and each of their runs had the strength of a hurricane.
Alvarado took the intensity to 11 from the beginning of the game, setting the tone with suffocating defense, breathtaking speed and bulls-eye accuracy from beyond the arc.
The New Orleans Pelicans guard scored 10 points in a key stretch of the third quarter where Puerto Rico took control of the game. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals for a 23 efficiency, while shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from downtown.
For his heroics, the 26-year-old was also named TISSOT MVP of the tournament. He was the second-leading scorer in the San Juan Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 16 points on the strength of his 29-point game against Italy in the group phase and his 23-point effort Sunday night. Alvarado connected on 50 percent of his shots from the floor (22-for-44), 50 percent from three-point range (12-for-16) and 100 percent from the foul line (8-for-8).
Exactly 20 years after Puerto Rico shocked the world by defeating United States in Athens, they return to the Olympic games, sharing Group C with United States, Serbia and South Sudan in Paris.
🇵🇷 PUERTO RICO WIN IT AT HOME! THEY HEAD TO PARIS! #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/CQuckrSKuF
— FIBA (@FIBA) July 7, 2024
For the first time since 2004, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 is headed to the Olympics! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WG8NlCzVRu
— FIBA (@FIBA) July 7, 2024
🇵🇷 Grand Theft Alvarado! 🥷 #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/buqe5GqrIv
— FIBA (@FIBA) July 7, 2024
A moment Jose Alvarado will never forget. Celebrating an Olympic berth with his daughters then jumping on the scorers table. Iconic pic.twitter.com/F88uXolSKR
— Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) July 7, 2024
Jose Alvarado today:
23 Points
6 Rebounds
2 Steals
64% FG
4/6 3PM
Puerto Rico qualifies for the Olympics. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H6Y3m4WfIN
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 7, 2024
Jose Alvarado chosen as the San Juan OQT MVP. He invited all his teammates to dance with him while the fans sing “Jose Jose Jose” pic.twitter.com/7OxywiPatm
— Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) July 8, 2024
Puerto Rico clinch semifinals spot after triumphant debut (FIBA Basketball)
Puerto Rico beats Italy for first time since 1963 (FIBA Basketball)
29 PTS 🇵🇷 10/15 FG 🇵🇷 27 MIN
Jose Alvarado CAUGHT FIRE for Puerto Rico! He scored a game-high to lead his team to victory over Italy in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/T0W6BetPdC
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 5, 2024
