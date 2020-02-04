Alvarado, Georgia Tech Blast Hokies, 76-57

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Quotes | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Junior Jose Alvarado outscored Virginia Tech himself 19-18 in the first half as he sparked Georgia Tech men’s basketball to a decisive 76-57 victory on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

In a game of runs for the Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC), they finished the first half on a 12-2 run – including six-straight points to close – before pushing the lead to 30 with a 13-2 run to kick things off in the second half.

The Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC) struggled offensively at times, getting held to just 38.9 percent shooting, including an icy 17.4 percent from downtown (4-for-23).

Georgia Tech on the other hand, shot 52.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point land en route to the win. Behind Alvarado’s 20 total points on the night, Michael Devoe finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Moses Wright (14) and Bubba Parham (10) also finished in double-figures. Wright also pulled in seven rebounds.

Leading Virginia Tech offensively was Tyrece Radford, who finished with 12 points, while Landers Nolley II recorded 10 points and seven rebounds for the game.

Winners of three of their last four, Georgia Tech returns to the road as they head to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 8. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on RSN.