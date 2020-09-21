Alexis Casati Joins Women’s Tennis as Assistant Coach

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon announced on Monday Alexis Casati has joined the Yellow Jackets as assistant coach. Casati arrives on The Flats after a stay at SMU.

“I am really excited to have Alexis join our staff,” said Harmon. “Her knowledge and love of the game, and her enthusiasm, were very apparent during the interview process.”

Casati spent last season at SMU as a volunteer coach where she helped the Mustangs to a 9-5 record (2-1 American) before the season was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. SMU opened the season with a six-match win streak under first-year head coach Jeff Nevolo and was capped with Jackie Nylander earning Texas Region Rookie of the Year honors.

Prior to arriving at SMU, Casati served as the assistant coach at Western Michigan for two seasons. During her stint with the Broncos, Casati tutored four student-athletes to all-MAC honors, and helped guide WMU to an impressive 2018-19 season, finishing third in the MAC after recording only two conference wins in 2017-18. WMU turned in a 12-11 overall record in 2018, its best mark since 2016, and went 11-3 at home.

Casati also helped recruit WMU’s 2018 fall recruiting class, the best class since 2014 and the biggest in program history. During her first season with WMU, the Broncos went 11-13 overall, including a 9-3 home record, and had two players earn all-MAC second team honors. Additionally, Denise Azcui became the second Bronco in program history to be named the ITA Division I Midwest Regional Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership & Sportsmanship Award recipient.