Statement from Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and our whole community is and will always be our top priority. This is an unprecedented public health crisis and something that is affecting the lives of people in much bigger ways than sports. Therefore, I am supportive of measures being taken to ensure health and safety during this challenging time and understand that we must all do our part to help address this pandemic.

“That said, I am heartbroken for our women’s basketball, swimming and diving and indoor track and field student-athletes — especially the seniors — whose seasons ended before they had the chance to compete in their respective national tournaments. I am also extremely disappointed for our spring sports student-athletes whose seasons are currently on hold, and hope that it will be safe and appropriate for them to resume competition this spring.

“As President Cabrera said yesterday, these are difficult and stressful times for our entire community, especially our student body. We will support our student-athletes and our whole community in any way that we possibly can as we navigate these trying times.”

Todd Stansbury

Director of Athletics

Georgia Tech