ACC Single-Game Tickets on Sale for Men’s Basketball

Single-game tickets for ACC games are available online here

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home games are now on sale to the general public. The Yellow Jackets begin their home conference slate against Syracuse at noon on Dec. 7 at McCamish Pavilion.

Tickets start at $15 for a home ACC schedule that includes three Associated Press Top 10 teams in Duke (Jan. 8), defending national champion Virginia (Jan. 15) and Louisville (Feb. 12). Also coming to McCamish Pavilion are Notre Dame (Jan. 15), NC State (Jan. 25) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 4) before a season-ending homestand with Clemson (Feb. 25), Miami (Feb. 29) and Pittsburgh (March 4).

Tech will observe the 30th anniversary of its 1990 Final Four and ACC Championship team the night of the Virginia game on Jan. 18, and the annual Letterwinners Weekend will be held in conjunction with the NC State game on Jan. 25.

The best seats and prices for Tech basketball remain as part of the following packages (note that the Duke game is available only as part of the ACC Pack or Stinger Mobile Pass Plus):