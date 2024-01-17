ACC Saturday Packs Now On Sale for Baseball

THE FLATS – Competing in one of the premier leagues in the country, Georgia Tech baseball fans can now purchase an ACC Saturday Pack, giving Yellow Jacket faithful chairback seats for five Atlantic Coast Conference Saturday contests at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for just $65 in 2024.

Fans will be able to enjoy reserved seats behind home plate for top tier ACC matchups against preseason nationally ranked No. 13 NC State (March 16), Boston College (March 30), Virginia Tech (April 13), Miami (April 27) and No. 12 Duke (May 11).

Fans can now select between Full Season Ticket Membership and ACC Saturday Pack plans:

ACC Saturday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park!

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits: