ACC Packs for Tech Basketball on Sale Monday

THE FLATS – Ten-game ticket packages for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home men’s basketball games will go on sale Monday morning, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. But Tech fans can register today for an exclusive presale event that takes place Friday, Sept. 20.

ACC Packs include all 10 ACC home games, and the packages start at $250, or $25 per game. Sign up for the presale for the chance to lock in the best locations before the ACC Package is available to the general public. Click here to sign up for ACC Package Presale.

ACC Packs guarantee Tech fans the same seat in prime locations for all 10 ACC home games. Fans purchase online at Ramblinwreck.com or call 888-TECHTIX.

Syracuse visits McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 8 at noon to open the Yellow Jackets’ ACC slate. Tech has won both of its home games against the Orange under head coach Josh Pastner, a 71-65 victory on Feb. 19, 2017, and a 55-51 triumph on Jan. 31, 2018.

In January, the Jackets entertain five-time NCAA champion Duke on Wednesday, Jan, 8, 9 p.m.), Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8:30 p.m.), defending NCAA national champion Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m.) and NC State on Saturday, Jan. 25 (4 p.m.) and Miami on Feb. 29.

Virginia Tech (Feb. 4, 7 p.m.), Louisville (Feb. 12, 8 p.m.), Clemson (Feb. 25, 9 p.m.) and Miami (Feb. 29, 6 or 8 p.m.) come to McCamish Pavilion in February, and the Yellow Jackets finish out the home schedule March 4 against Pittsburgh (9 p.m.).

Additional information regarding tip times and television coverage for the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference games will be announced in the near future. Tech’s non-conference schedule features home games against Arkansas (Nov. 25) and Nebraska (Dec. 4) and road games at Georgia (Nov. 20) and Kentucky (Dec. 14). The Jackets open their home slate Nov. 11 against Elon.