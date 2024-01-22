ACC Begins to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference began to unveil its 2024 football schedule on Monday with the announcement of the conference’s Week 0 and Week 1 games, which includes Georgia Tech’s previously announced games versus Florida State (Saturday, Aug. 24 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland) and Georgia State (Saturday, Aug. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field).

The ACC’s schedule reveal continues on Tuesday with the announcement of all Thursday and Friday games in Week 2 and beyond during ACC PM on ACC Network at 4 p.m. The remainder of league schedule will be announced on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. during the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show on ACC Network and ESPN2.

In addition to its Week 0 and Week 1 matchups against Florida State and Georgia State, Georgia Tech has previously announced non-conference dates versus VMI (Saturday, Sept. 14 – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field), Notre Dame (Saturday, Oct. 19 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and archrival Georgia (Saturday, Nov. 30 – Athens, Ga.). The Yellow Jackets’ remaining ACC games are against Duke, Miami (Fla.) and NC State at home and Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the road.

All 11 NCAA Division I FBS teams that Tech faces in 2024 earned bowl berths in 2023, and the Jackets’ schedule is ranked as the sixth-toughest in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Georgia Tech and Florida State are squaring off for the 30th time, with the Seminoles holding a slight 15-13-1 edge in the all-time series. Tech has won two of the last three meetings. The Yellow Jackets are also 1-0 all-time at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, having opened the 2016 campaign with a 17-14 ACC win over Boston College. ESPN’s College Gameday, college football’s premier pregame show, will be on site in Dublin for the season-opening showdown between the Jackets and Seminoles.

Georgia Tech and Georgia State, whose campuses are separated by less than two miles, are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first four weeks of the season (Week 0-3) are expected to be announced in the coming months. Game times and TV designations for all subsequent weeks will be announced no sooner than 12 days prior to kickoff.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC). Exclusive Georgia Tech travel and ticket packages for 2024 season opener versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic are available at gt2ireland.com.

