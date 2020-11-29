ACC Announces Tip Times/TV for December League Games

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced tip times and television coverage for all conference games in the month of December, and Georgia Tech opens its conference slate at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at defending league champion Florida State, a game to be televised on the ACC Network.
The Yellow Jackets will play their first home league game Wednesday, Dec. 30, against North Carolina, with a tip time of 8 p.m. and TV coverage on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Atlanta).
Tip times and TV for the remainder of the Tech schedule will be announced at a later date. All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
Remaining 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Dec. 6
|Sun.
|Kentucky (State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.)
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Dec. 9
|Wed.
|at Nebraska (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
|ESPNU
|7:15 p.m.
|Dec. 15
|Tue.
|at Florida State
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Dec. 18
|Fri.
|FLORIDA A&M
|RSN
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 20
|Sun.
|DELAWARE STATE
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 23
|Wed.
|at Alabama-Birmingham
|CBSSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Dec. 30
|Wed.
|NORTH CAROLINA
|RSN
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 3
|Sun.
|WAKE FOREST
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 6
|Wed.
|at Notre Dame
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 9
|Sat.
|at Louisville
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 12
|Tue.
|PITTSBURGH
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 16
|Sat.
|at NC State
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 20
|Wed.
|CLEMSON
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 23
|Sat.
|at Virginia
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 26
|Tue.
|at Duke
|tba
|tba
|Jan. 30
|Sat.
|FLORIDA STATE
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 6
|Sat.
|NOTRE DAME
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 10
|Wed.
|VIRGINIA
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 13
|Sat.
|at Clemson
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 16
|Tue.
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 20
|Sat.
|at Miami
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 23
|Tue.
|at Virginia Tech
|tba
|tba
|Feb. 27
|Sat.
|SYRACUSE
|tba
|tba
|March 2
|Tue.
|DUKE
|tba
|tba
|March 5
|Fri.
|at Wake Forest
|tba
|tba
|March 9-13
|Tue.-Sat.
|ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
|tba
|*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern
