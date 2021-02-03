ACC Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced several adjustments to the leagues’ upcoming men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes two changes to Georgia Tech’s slate.

The Yellow Jackets’ game at Clemson, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been moved up one day to Friday, Feb. 12. The contest will tip off at 8 p.m. and be televised nationally on the ACC Network.

Tech’s home contest versus Pitt, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 but postponed due to Covid-19 safety protocols, will be played on Sunday, Feb. 14. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion and the game will also be televised nationally on the ACC Network.

Georgia Tech opens a stretch of five games in 11 days on Saturday when it hosts Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE CHANGES

Friday, February 12

8 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Clemson | TV: ACC Network (game moved from Feb. 13)

Sunday, February 14

4 p.m. | Pitt at Georgia Tech | TV: ACC Network (game rescheduled from Jan. 13)

