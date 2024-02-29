ACC Announces 2024-25 Opponents in Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – New Atlantic Coast Conference members California and Stanford will visit McCamish Pavilion in the 2024-25 season, while the Yellow Jackets will travel to face SMU, the ACC announced Thursday as part of its conference-wide schedule model for next season accommodating the league’s three new members.
Tech maintains its two permanent home-and-away partners, Clemson and Notre Dame, and also will take on Boston College home and away in Damon Stoudamire’s second season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.
Along with Cal and Stanford, Tech will host Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State and Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets will face Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest on the road in addition to SMU.
The ACC’s scheduling model for 2024-25 for all teams breaks down as follows:
- Each school will play two games, home and away, versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).
- Each team plays one of the remaining 15 teams twice, both home and away.
- Each team will play the remaining 14 conference opponents once, seven at home only, and the other seven away only.
Of the three incoming members, Tech has the longest history with SMU. The teams met 14 times between 1959 and 1986, with the Yellow Jackets winning eight of them. The most recent meeting took place in the 1986 Suntory Ball Classic in Tokyo, Japan, a 63-54 Yellow Jacket victory.
Cal has won all three previous tipoffs with Tech, most recently in 2012 at the DirecTV Classic in Anaheim, Calif. Stanford has won two of the three all-time meetings with the Jackets, the last one taking place in the 2000 Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif.
2024-25 Georgia Tech Opponent Breakdown
|Home and Away
|Clemson, Notre Dame, Boston College
|Home only
|Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech
|Away only
|Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest
