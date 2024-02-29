ACC Announces 2024-25 Opponents in Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – New Atlantic Coast Conference members California and Stanford will visit McCamish Pavilion in the 2024-25 season, while the Yellow Jackets will travel to face SMU, the ACC announced Thursday as part of its conference-wide schedule model for next season accommodating the league’s three new members.

Tech maintains its two permanent home-and-away partners, Clemson and Notre Dame, and also will take on Boston College home and away in Damon Stoudamire’s second season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.

Along with Cal and Stanford, Tech will host Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State and Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets will face Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest on the road in addition to SMU.

The ACC’s scheduling model for 2024-25 for all teams breaks down as follows: