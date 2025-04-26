9th inning Comeback Falls Short vs. UVA

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech baseball (29-14, 14-9 ACC) put the tying run in scoring position during a three-run ninth inning but ultimately fell, 6-5, to Virginia (24-15, 11-9 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Brady Jones pitched a career-long 6.1 innings and Connor Shouse delivered his first three-RBI day as Tech suffered its second straight ACC series defeat.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-14, the best start to a season in six years (since 2019).

The Jackets connected for two doubles today, bringing the season total to 115, the most in the nation.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.67 doubles per game this season (115 in 43 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

Sophomore Kent Schmidt made his first start since March 18, joining the lineup as the designated hitter.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Freshman Connor Shouse made his fifth start of the season, and second in the field, coming through with a 2-for-3 game, posting his second home run and his second double, marking his first-career multi-extra base hit day.

made his fifth start of the season, and second in the field, coming through with a 2-for-3 game, posting his second home run and his second double, marking his first-career multi-extra base hit day. He hit the Jackets’ 63 rd homer of the year in the eighth inning, following that with a two-run double in the ninth inning.

homer of the year in the eighth inning, following that with a two-run double in the ninth inning. Tech freshmen have accounted for 24 HRs this season – led by 10 from Alex Hernandez. GT had 32 homers from freshman last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 off the bat of Drew Burress .

. Shouse extended his on-base streak to eight games, dating back to March 29.

extended his on-base streak to eight games, dating back to March 29. The freshman from Pickens County has doubled his season RBI total this series, going from four to eight.

He was left stranded at second as the game tying run after connecting for a two-run double in the ninth with two outs and two strikes.

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗬𝗔𝗥𝗗 His 2nd of the season! 99 mph / 366 ft / 36 degrees ACCNX – https://t.co/SPNV3pYHMS#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc x @ShouseConnor pic.twitter.com/3yOBBeaMGq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2025

SHOUSE CLEARS THE BASES! Tying run in scoring position. Top of the order up…. ACCNX – https://t.co/SPNV3pYHMS#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/MG3nJoMJlf — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2025

Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 performance. He scored the first of three runs in the ninth inning after reaching base on an error.

extended his on-base streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 performance. He scored the first of three runs in the ninth inning after reaching base on an error. Sophomore Vahn Lackey drew a walk and came around to score in the three-run ninth inning. He has scored multiple runs in six of eight ACC series this season.

drew a walk and came around to score in the three-run ninth inning. He has scored multiple runs in six of eight ACC series this season. Sophomore Kent Schmidt recorded another RBI today, driving in Daniel for the first run of the ninth inning. He has recorded RBI in both games since returning from injury and seven straight appearances dating back to March 11.

recorded another RBI today, driving in for the first run of the ninth inning. He has recorded RBI in both games since returning from injury and seven straight appearances dating back to March 11. Freshman Cooper McMullen came in as a pinch runner for Schmidt in the ninth, coming around to score the 5th run of the game for Tech – his first-career run scored.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Brady Jones made his 11 th straight Saturday start, pitching a career-best 6.1 innings for his second-career quality start and second in his last three starts.

made his 11 straight Saturday start, pitching a career-best 6.1 innings for his second-career quality start and second in his last three starts. He would get tagged for the tough-luck loss after allowing two runs in the seventh, dropping his record to 4-2.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will hope to salvage the series with Virginia tomorrow. First pitch is set for 1:02 p.m. with GT starting RHP Jaylen Paden and Virginia countering with LHP Tomas Valincius. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.