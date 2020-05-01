72 Student-Athletes Graduate from Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH GIFTS ALL SPRING GRADUATES A COMPLIMENTARY 2020 FOOTBALL SIX-GAME STINGER MOBILE PASS. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT!

THE FLATS – Seventy-two Georgia Tech student-athletes were among the Institute’s spring semester graduates. Although Georgia Tech’s in-person commencement ceremonies have been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this semester’s graduates were honored online throughout the day on Friday, highlighted by the Institute’s official online celebration, which took place at noon. Videos from the Institute’s online celebration can be viewed HERE.

Georgia Tech athletics also celebrated its graduating student-athletes throughout the day with tributes on its official social media platforms, including on Twitter at @GTAthletics.