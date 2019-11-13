7-footer Saba Gigiberia Signs with Georgia Tech Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball began putting together its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday when 7-foot-1 center Saba Gigiberia from the Republic of Georgia signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Yellow Jackets.

A consensus four-star prospect with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Gigiberia ranks No. 85 nationally by 247Sports and No. 15 at his position. The 7-foot-1 center played last season at Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Nev., and will complete his high school career at Prolific Preparatory School in Napa, Calif., after Findlay shut down its program.

“Saba is a legitimate 7-1 with a 7-4 wingspan,” said Tech coach Josh Pastner. “He’s a different kind of player than James Banks, but he’s very skilled. He’s only 17 years old, so he still can get better in a lot of areas and has a chance to be a very good player. He’s skilled around the high post, has a high IQ and can pass the ball very well. He’ll fit well with how we play.”

Originally from Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia, the 17-year-old Gigiberia has played for his home country in the FIBA U16 European Division B Championship in 2017, and in the FIBA U18 European Division B Championship in 2019. After growing up playing rugby, he moved to Spain at age 14 to pursue a basketball career, and played there two years before moving to the United States. He chose Tech over Boise State, Illinois, TCU and Southern California.