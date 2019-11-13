7-footer Saba Gigiberia Signs with Georgia Tech Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball began putting together its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday when 7-foot-1 center Saba Gigiberia from the Republic of Georgia signed a letter-of-intent to play for the Yellow Jackets.
A consensus four-star prospect with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Gigiberia ranks No. 85 nationally by 247Sports and No. 15 at his position. The 7-foot-1 center played last season at Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Nev., and will complete his high school career at Prolific Preparatory School in Napa, Calif., after Findlay shut down its program.
“Saba is a legitimate 7-1 with a 7-4 wingspan,” said Tech coach Josh Pastner. “He’s a different kind of player than James Banks, but he’s very skilled. He’s only 17 years old, so he still can get better in a lot of areas and has a chance to be a very good player. He’s skilled around the high post, has a high IQ and can pass the ball very well. He’ll fit well with how we play.”
Originally from Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia, the 17-year-old Gigiberia has played for his home country in the FIBA U16 European Division B Championship in 2017, and in the FIBA U18 European Division B Championship in 2019. After growing up playing rugby, he moved to Spain at age 14 to pursue a basketball career, and played there two years before moving to the United States. He chose Tech over Boise State, Illinois, TCU and Southern California.
Highlights from Saba Gigiberia
Prolific Prep coach Joey Fuca says “the biggest thing that stands out about [Gigiberia] is how hard he plays on both ends of the court. He’s really improved over these last six months on adding a three-point shot to his game. And he’s keeping expanding what he can do on the court. He’s always been good with his back to the basket, turn face game in the post. But now he’s good and we’re really comfortable shooting the three from the college line.”
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
