5 Minutes with Niko Broadway

Niko was a two-year starter for coach Aaron Parr who helped St. Pius X win 102 games while he was on the varsity team. He earned second-team all-state and first team all-region as a senior, when he averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all second-best on the team. He led St. Pius X to back-to-back runner-up finishes in the state championship in 2017 and 2018 (both at McCamish Pavilion), and three consecutive region titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also played baseball for three seasons as a catcher and outfielder, and was a member of the National Honor Society who received the Senior Class President’s Award.

Meet Niko Broadway, a freshman guard from Atlanta who comes from a family of athletes. Both of his parents are Georgia Tech alumni, and his brother, Olin IV, is a linebacker on the Yellow Jackets’ football team. His grandfather, Olin II, played basketball at Wake Forest, and another grandfather, Joseph Obusek, played basketball at the University of Tampa, both in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Niko enjoys playing golf, watching and playing football and video games, and intends to study industrial engineering.

What is your nickname?

“Niko is my nickname. My full name is Nicholas. Niko was an 8U baseball nickname. I used to be called Nick, and then I had a baseball coach who started saying Niko. He was a really southern guy so I guess he just added a little southern twist to it, and that’s how it came out.”

Why did you choose Georgia Tech?

“Both of my parents went to Georgia Tech, and I have a brother [Georgia Tech linebacker Olin Broadway] who is here now. I grew up a Tech fan. I grew up coming to basketball games and football games. And obviously, it’s a wonderful education and a great city.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I’m a big-time gamer. I play a lot of video games. I used to play Fortnite, obviously, every kid in the country played that, but now it’s Madden, honestly. The Ravens are my team. I’m running everywhere with Lamar Jackson. I’m all over the field. I play a bunch of different video games though.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“Obviously keep good grades. It is my first year of college, so, get a good foundation for my grades. And then get better at playing basketball, get stronger, bigger, faster. And shooting. Honestly, going from the high school 3-point line to the college line, I’ve noticed my jump shots going short. So, adjusting to having a consistent 3-point shot from this new 3-point line.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of basketball?

“Ronald Acuna. I just love how he plays. I like how he’s smiling while he plays. I think it’s fascinating to watch him dominate the MLB. It’s not like he’s joking, it’s not like he doesn’t take it seriously, but it looks like he’s out there having fun. And I think that’s awesome.”

If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

“Baseball. I’m a natural baseball player. I grew up a baseball player. I loved it, but I didn’t love playing baseball every day. I was on varsity as a freshman at my high school, and after that season I just wanted to play basketball. I still played baseball throughout high school, but it was secondary. I just showed up, played, didn’t work on it outside of practice. Or golf. I love playing golf. It’s a challenge.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“’Work hard, play hard.’ My dad used to say it all the time. I used to think it was the coolest thing ever if I got to go to a Falcons game on Monday night. And he would always tell me, take care of your school stuff, take care of whatever you have to really take care of, and then you can relax and play hard.”