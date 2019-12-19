5 Minutes with Coleman Boyd

An all-state point guard from Georgia private school powerhouse Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, Coleman Boyd enrolled in summer of 2019 as a non-scholarship member of the team. He played at Mt. Bethel for his father, Cal, a longtime successful high school coach in the Atlanta area and a standout basketball player at Wake Forest following a legendary high school career at Campbell High School in Smyrna. He plans to study business administration and enter the coaching profession following college.

A four-year letterwinner and captain at Mt. Bethel, Boyd helped his team win state Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association (GICAA) championships in 2017 and 2019, and reach the final four in 2016 and 2019. Mt Bethel went 97-26 in his four years. Boyd earned all-region and honorable mention all-state honors in 2019 by the Georgia High School Association, and he holds Mt. Bethel career records for three-point field goals, assists and steals, and finished No. 2 in career points.

What is your nickname?

“CB”, “Coco”, “Boyd” “Shooter”

Why did you choose Georgia Tech?

“The relationship I had with coach [Josh] Pastner. I love how detail-oriented he is on the floor and in your personal relationship with him. He really took ownership in having a personal relationship with anyone and everyone he encountered. And he does things the right way.”

Has anyone in your family played sports?

“My dad played at Wake Forest in the ACC, my brother plays at Huntington University, and my dad and his brother are both coaches. My sister is a soccer player at Vanderbilt.”

What players did you grow up watching/modeling your game after?

“Mark Price is actually one who I liked to watch a lot because it kind of resembled my game. He was undersized but crafty, he was a very good passer and could shoot the ball. My dad showed me a lot of his games at Georgia Tech, and he told me that he thought Price was a guy that I could model a lot of my game around.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I would say I’m a deep thinker. I like to read poetry and analyze what those poems mean and what it relates to in my life.”

If you could meet one famous person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Probably Jesus Christ. I’m a big faith guy, and I think reading about his life in the Bible amazes me, how many stories there are about him performing miracles. It would be great to have a conversation with him. He’d answer a lot of questions.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Flying, because you could travel wherever you want whenever you want. Going to Barcelona with the team this summer was really, really cool, and I think going to more places like that would be really fun.”

What is your favorite sports movie?

“’Coach Carter.’ I just love the way he treats his team. They all start out very aggressive towards him and not really respect him as a coach, but then that scene hits me every time where they got locked out of the gym, and they set up the classroom, and there’s that great quote, ‘Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.’”