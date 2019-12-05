5 Minutes with Asanti Price

A class 3A all-state selection for coach Zach Norris at W.J. Keenan High School, Price helped lead the Raiders to a 30-1 record and a state championship as a senior. He ;ed Keenan with 17.9 points per game and was considered one of the top shooters in the area during the 2018-19 season. The three-star prospect signed with the Yellow Jackets in the spring and has been a solid contributor off the bench so far for the Yellow Jackets.

What is your nickname?

“When I first got here, Coach Wilkins started calling me ‘ASAP’, and it got around the school fast. I think it’s because at some point I was always here mad early. I wanted to do everything early and fast. So it’s been teaching me to slow down.”

Why did you choose Georgia Tech?

“I believe it was the best fit for me and the way that I played in high school. Georgia Tech was on another level because of the education. I had to think about, what was I going to do if I don’t make it to the league, so, the education aspect was important.”

What players did you grow up watching/modeling your game after?

“My favorite player was Ray Allen when he was in the league. I loved his urgency to shoot. It was quick and not a lot of people could guard him. And he wasn’t the kind of person who wanted to dunk on you all the time, even though he could. But he found ways to get his shot off.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My dad played at South Carolina State. My mom played in high school. My older sister is a cheerleader. My two younger brothers play football and basketball, and my younger sister is a cheerleader, basketball and volleyball player.”

What are your goals for the season?

“To grow up mentally and physically. I came here young. When I got here I was 17, so, my teammates are helping me grow up.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I used to sing when I was younger. I used to sing R&B and stuff like that, but after my junior year of high school I had to buckle down and get ready for college. But I was in choirs, sung at church, talent shows, I did all of that. It was fun.”