35 Student-Athletes Honored at Graduation Brunch

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics celebrated 35 graduating student-athletes Thursday at its bi-annual graduation brunch. Thursday’s ceremony recognized Georgia Tech athletics’ 2020 summer and fall graduates.
Of the 35 graduates, eight were conferred summer degrees and two are receiving master’s degrees, including current women’s track and field student-athlete Ellen Flood. Additionally, the 35 graduates represent each of Georgia Tech’s six colleges: the Scheller College of Business, the College of Computing, the College of Design, the College of Engineering, the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts and the College of Sciences.
Speakers at the graduation brunch included deputy director of athletics Mark Rountree, faculty athletic representative Dr. Baratunde Cola and soon-to-be alum Joonas Koski (men’s swimming and diving). Each graduate was presented with a white sash that identifies them as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies, which will occur in December.
Academic success has long been a staple of Georgia Tech athletics. In the latest data released by the NCAA this week, Tech boasts an 89-percent Graduation Success Rate, matching the school record set in 2018 and marking the fourth-consecutive year that GT athletics has posted a GSR of 88 percent or higher.
Women’s Basketball
Daijah Jefferson (Business Administration)*
Football
Jaytlin Askew (Business Administration)
Kenny Cooper (Business Administration)
Jack DeFoor (Business Administration)
Stephen Dolphus (Literature, Media, and Communication)
Xavier Gantt (Business Administration)*
Errin Joe (Master of Science, Building Construction)
Brenton King (Business Administration)*
Jahaziel Lee (Business Administration)
Mikey Minihan (Business Administration)
Tobias Oliver (Business Administration)
Zach Quinney (Business Administration)
Jaylend Ratliffe (Literature, Media, and Communication)*
Tre Swilling (Business Administration)
Golf
Tyler Strafaci (Business Administration)
Spirit Squad
Lilian Englander (Biomedical Engineering)
Softball
Morgan Bruce (History, Technology & Society)*
Amber Johns (Business Administration)*
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Joonas Koski (Biology)
Tim Slanschek (Computer Science)
Albert Zhi (Electrical & Computer Engineering)
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Tamir Gonen-Cohen (Mechanical Engineering)
Kristen Hepler (Mechanical Engineering)
Chloe Miller (Biology)*
Jordyn Sak (Biomedical Engineering)
Men’s Tennis
Carlos Divar (Business Administration)
Chris Yun (Industrial & Systems Engineering)
Women’s Tennis
Nadia Gizdova (Computer Science)
Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Andrew Kent (Mechanical Engineering)
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Ellen Flood (Master of Science Operations Research)
Sam Folio (Mechanical Engineering)
Gabrielle Gusmerotti (Civil Engineering)
Kim Hallowes (Economics)*
Hannah Petit (Mechanical Engineering)
Volleyball
Grace Rigsbee (Literature, Media, and Communication)
*Summer 2020 Graduate
