28 Tech Swimmers and Divers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Twenty-eight Georgia Tech swimmers and divers – 15 women and 13 men – earned a spot on the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team for swimming and diving, the ACC announced on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech’s all-ACC academic team honorees include:

Women

Anna Bradescu (analytics)

Sabyne Brisson (industrial design)

Samantha Chan (biomedical engineering)

Jillian Ferrari (industrial engineering)

Ava Gilroy (business administration)

Lili Gyurinovics (business administration)

Anna Hadjiloizou (industrial design)

Zara Masud (computer engineering)

Katie McKyton (biomedical engineering)

Sophie Murphy (business administration)

Zora Ripková (industrial engineering)

Vivien Rothwell (neuroscience)

Clarissa Sabin (business administration)

Nina Stanisavljevic (business administration)

Phoebe Wright (civil engineering)

Men

Ricky Balduccini (business administration)

Nils Bognar (business administration)

Luke Dotson (business administration)

Max Fowler (computer science)

Julian Killius (mechanical engineering)

Leandro Odorici (computer engineering)

Charles Perks (chemical and biomolecular engineering)

Chris Richardson (business administration)

Antonio Romero (electrical and computer engineering)

Alex Scott (mechanical engineering)

Vitor Sega (business administration)

Lukas Vetkoetter (mechanical engineering)

Robin Yeboah (biomedical engineering)

Requirements for the all-ACC academic team for swimming and diving are a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, a 3.0 GPA or higher in the most recent semester and participation in the 2025 ACC and/or NCAA Championships.

In the pool, three Yellow Jackets that earned all-ACC academic team recognition were also named all-America by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – Fowler (first team in 1-meter diving, second team in 3-meter diving), Odorici and Romero (both members of Tech’s second-team all-America 200 medley relay). As a team, Fowler, Ordorici and Romero helped lead Georgia Tech to a top-25 finish at the NCAA Championships.

On the women’s side, Bradescu qualified for the NCAA Championships in platform diving, where she earned a 27th-place finish.

