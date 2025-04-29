25 Track & Field Jackets Make All-ACC Academic Team

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech track and field has placed an impressive 15 women and 10 men on the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Championships and/or NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.
The list features several Jackets who performed well at the ACC Indoor Championships, including 5th-year senior John Watkins (Hoover, Ala.), who claimed a silver medal in the men’s triple jump, and freshman Adaora Tagbo (Suwanee, Ga.), who placed ninth in the women’s triple jump.
Fifth-year seniors Katy Earwood (Martinez, Ga.), Kate Jortberg (Glenview, Ill.) and Kenzie Walls (Warner Robins, Ga.) all earned top-10 finishes in the women’s 5000 meters, while sophomore Lottie Chappell (Atlanta, Ga.), senior Jill Catton, junior Gracie Marston (Bradenton, Fla.) and senior Mary Brady (Avondale Estates, Ga.) set a program record in the distance medley relay. Sophomore Kendall Ward (Villa Rica, Ga.) and graduate senior Ameia Wilson (Danville, Ill.) posted top-10 finishes in the women’s high jump and long jump, respectively.
Among the honorees are many athletes who earned a spot on the All-ACC Cross Country Academic teams, including Chappell, Earwood, Jortberg, Marston, Walls and fifth-year senior Gracie Driskill (Tucson, Ariz.) on the women’s side, as well as fifth-year senior Myles Collins (Lawrenceville, Ga.), fifth-year senior John Higinbotham (Covington, Ga.), and fifth-year senior Devin Wade (Atlanta, Ga.) from the men’s team.
WOMEN’S SELECTIONS
- Mary Brady / Senior / Biomedical Engineering
- Jill Catton / Senior / Business Administration
- Lottie Chappell / Sophomore / Business Administration
- Grace Driskill / 5th year Senior / Computational Science and Engineering
- Katy Earwood / 5th year Senior / Neuroscience
- Sheleah Harris / 5th year Senior / Masters in Digital Media
- Kate Jortberg / 5th year Senior / Industrial Engineering
- Gracie Marston / Junior / Mechanical Engineering
- Kennedy Myers / Freshman / Business Administration
- Jade Ofotan / Sophomore / Biomedical Engineering
- Adaora Tagbo / Freshman / Biomedical Engineering
- Kenzie Walls / 5th year Senior / Literature, Media and Communications
- Kendall Ward / Sophomore / Biology
- Ameia Wilson / Graduate Senior / Masters in International Affairs
- Kimmi Woods / Graduate / Masters in Analytics
MEN’S SELECTIONS
- Parker Buchheit / Senior / Business Administration
- Billy Carlton / Sophomore / Mechanical Engineering
- Myles Collins / 5th-year Senior / Business Administration
- John Higinbotham / 5th year Senior / Biology
- Tahir Hines / Freshman / Business Administration
- Kamren Kennedy / Sophomore / Literature, Media and Communications
- Charlie Smith / 5th year Senior / Masters in Mechanical Engineering
- Alex Thomas / 5th year Senior / Civil Engineering
- Devin Wade / 5th year Senior / Industrial Engineering
- John Watkins / 5th year Senior / Electrical Engineering
