245 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference recognized 245 Georgia Tech student-athletes for their achievements in the classroom during the 2023-24 academic year on Thursday with the announcement of the annual Academic Honor Roll. Across the league, the conference office applauded a record 6,187 student-athletes for their academic success.

Eighty-four of the Yellow Jackets made the list for at least the third time in their collegiate careers, including 46 earning the recognition for the fourth or fifth time. A total of 12 Yellow Jackets received the prestigious honor for the fifth time in their careers.

Track and field and cross country led the way for Georgia Tech, placing 68 student-athletes on the honor roll. Swimming and diving added 47 honorees, while football placed 39 and baseball added 25. As a percentage of student-athletes on the roster, the golf team led the way with 10 of 11 members on the list, while softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball also had more than 60 percent of their student-athletes honored. Georgia Tech has placed 200 or more student-athletes on the list for the past five consecutive years.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade-point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. View the complete list here.