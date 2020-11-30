THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will celebrate the 20th-annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive in a different way due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In accordance with guidance from health officials, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, the primary benefactor of Tech’s toy drive, has shifted their annual Holiday House event to an “Adopt-A-Family” program for the 2020 holiday season. The “Adopt-A-Family” initiative will service the ACS families and others in need via contactless wish lists. Georgia Tech athletics’ coaches, staff and several teams have elected to participate in the “Adopt-A-Family” program, adopting 25 families to provide a joyful holiday season for those in need.

Normal collection points for donations at Georgia Tech athletics sporting events will not occur in 2020. Fans can still contribute to the event this season either financially or by shipping a new, unwrapped toy to the department. Checks should be made out to Georgia Tech Athletic Association with “Michael Isenhour Toy Drive” in the memo line. Checks and toys can be mailed to:

Georgia Tech Athletic Association

Attn: Leah Thomas – Michael Isenhour Toy Drive

150 Bobby Dodd Way NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30332

The toy drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, whose inspiration was to assist families impacted by 9/11. Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the toy drive, lost his battle with the disease in 2002. Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board named the toy drive in his honor in order to create an enduring legacy in memory of their fellow student-athlete.