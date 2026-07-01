2026 Georgia Tech Football Mini Plans Available Now

Tech fans have the option to choose from a pair of three-game mini plans, which offer a 15% savings over purchasing tickets on a single-game basis:

THE FLATS – A new ticket option is now available for Georgia Tech football fans in 2026, as mini plans for the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated home schedule went on sale on Wednesday.

Includes tickets for three of the most in-demand home dates of the season – the opener versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3), Family Weekend against Mercer (Saturday, Sept. 19) and homecoming versus Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), starting at just $115.

ACC PICK-3 MINI PLAN

Fans can choose three of the Yellow Jackets’ four Atlantic Coast Conference home games this season – versus Duke (Saturday, Oct. 10), Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), Louisville (Saturday, Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Saturday, Nov. 21) – starting at just $96. Georgia Tech’s ACC home slate includes the defending conference champion (Duke), as well as two teams that won bowl games in 2025 (Louisville and Wake Forest).

In addition to the 15% savings, purchasing a mini plan provides the opportunity to select the best seats available in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field before single-game tickets go on sale later this month.

For more information on 2026 Georgia Tech football mini-plans and to purchase online, click HERE.

2026 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets

Full season tickets are also still on sale for Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated seven-game home schedule in 2026. The seven-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field begins with massive non-conference tilts against Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3 – 8 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m.) and also includes ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee seats for all seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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