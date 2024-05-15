2024 Georgia Tech Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s five games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 are on sale now at ramblinwreck.com.

The Yellow Jackets’ slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke (Saturday, Oct. 5), Miami (Saturday, Nov. 9) and NC State (Thursday, Nov. 21) and also includes non-conference matchups against Georgia State (Saturday, Aug. 31) and VMI (Saturday, Sept. 14). Single-game tickets start at just $30.

Tickets for Jackets’ home game versus Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 19 remain available only through 2024 Georgia Tech football season ticket memberships. For more information on season tickets, which begin at just $225, call the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office at 888-TECH TIX or visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC). The Yellow Jackets return 16 starters in ’24, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

