2024 Family Weekend, Homecoming Dates Set

THE FLATS – Two of Georgia Tech football’s most anticipated matchups of the 2024 season will be held in conjunction with two of the Institute’s biggest weekends of the year, as the Yellow Jackets will host Notre Dame for Family Weekend on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Miami (Fla.) for homecoming on Nov. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

This season will mark the first time that Georgia Tech’s Family Weekend is aligned with the Jackets’ annual home date at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will not only allow families of Tech students to witness one of the biggest games of the year, but also give them the opportunity to enjoy the amenities at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the world’s premier stadiums. Home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Super Bowl LII and the 2026 World Cup, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus.

Georgia Tech hosts Atlantic Coast Conference rival Miami for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Yellow Jackets have won homecoming thrillers each of the past two seasons – a 23-20 overtime victory over Duke in 2022 and a 46-42 come-from-behind triumph over No. 17 North Carolina last fall – and are 55-18-1 all-time in homecoming games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Tech is also 1-0 all-time in homecoming games against Miami (a 30-23 victory in 2006). The teams played perhaps the most memorable game in series history last season in south Florida, when the Yellow Jackets forced a turnover with 26 seconds remaining, marched 74 yards in 24 seconds and scored the winning touchdown with two seconds to go on a 44-yard pass from Haynes King to Christian Leary, which capped Tech’s 23-20 win over the 17th-ranked Hurricanes.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the Family Weekend and homecoming games are by purchasing 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets. Season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features ACC matchups against Miami, Duke (Oct. 5) and NC State (Nov. 21) at Bobby Dodd Stadium, as well as the showdown with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 24 against defending ACC champion Florida State at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com and official Georgia Tech travel packages are available at gt2ireland.com.

Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC) and won the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship with a 30-17 victory over UCF. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

