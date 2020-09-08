Open search form
ACC Releases 2020 XC Preseason Poll

2020 ACC XC PRESEASON RANKINGS

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2020 Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday morning. The Georgia Tech men’s XC program came in ranked at No. 10, with the Yellow Jacket women taking the No. 11 spot.

ACC teams will compete over the next seven weeks, culminating with the 2020 ACC Cross Country Championships Friday, Oct. 30, in Cary, North Carolina. The ACC plans to hold the championships at WakeMed Soccer Park for the first year since 2016 and third time overall.

The complete 2020 ACC Cross Country preseason predicted orders of finish, as determined by the league’s head coaches:

MEN

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syracuse
  3. Virginia
  4. NC State
  5. Wake Forest
  6. Florida State
  7. Virginia Tech
  8. Duke
  9. North Carolina
  10. GEORGIA TECH
  11. Louisville
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. Boston College
  14. Clemson
  15. Miami

WOMEN

  1. NC State
  2. Florida State
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syracuse
  5. North Carolina
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Boston College
  8. Duke
  9. Virginia Tech
  10. Virginia
  11. GEORGIA TECH
  12. Louisville
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Clemson
  15. Miami

 

 

 

 

