ACC Releases 2020 XC Preseason Poll

2020 ACC XC PRESEASON RANKINGS

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2020 Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday morning. The Georgia Tech men’s XC program came in ranked at No. 10, with the Yellow Jacket women taking the No. 11 spot.

ACC teams will compete over the next seven weeks, culminating with the 2020 ACC Cross Country Championships Friday, Oct. 30, in Cary, North Carolina. The ACC plans to hold the championships at WakeMed Soccer Park for the first year since 2016 and third time overall.

The complete 2020 ACC Cross Country preseason predicted orders of finish, as determined by the league’s head coaches:

MEN

Notre Dame Syracuse Virginia NC State Wake Forest Florida State Virginia Tech Duke North Carolina GEORGIA TECH Louisville Pittsburgh Boston College Clemson Miami

WOMEN