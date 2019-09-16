2019 Women’s Tennis Fall Schedule Released

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens its 2019-20 season with four fall tournaments, beginning the weekend of Sept. 20.

Action kicks off in the fall with the Debbie Southern Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C., Sept. 20-22. Select Yellow Jackets will compete in the ITF 25K event in Hilton Head, S.C. (Oct. 7-13) before the team travels to Tallahassee, Fla. for the ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 17-21.

Tech wraps up the fall portion of the schedule with a trip to Las Vegas, Nev. for the UNLV Invitational, Nov. 8-10.

The Jackets return six letterwinners from last season’s squad that went 13-13 overall and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Three newcomers joined the team this summer, freshmen Rosie Garcia Gross and Sophia Sassoli, in addition to transfer Gabriela Gonzalez.

