2019 Spring Game to be Streamed Friday Night on Facebook

The broadcast will be replayed at the same time that Georgia Tech football’s 2020 spring game was scheduled to played. All Georgia Tech athletic activities for the remainder of the academic year, including Tech football’s final eight spring practices and the spring game, were canceled last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE FLATS – In partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, a replay of Georgia Tech football’s 2019 spring game will be streamed Friday night (April 10) on Facebook. The broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen via the official Facebook accounts for Georgia Tech football ( /GTFootball ) and Georgia Tech athletics ( /GTAthletics ).

The 2019 spring game marked Geoff Collins’ Bobby Dodd Stadium debut as the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history. The event drew a crowd of 21,194, a Tech spring game record.

The Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College football announce crew of Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Sean Bedford (analyst) and Wiley Ballard (sideline reporter) called the action for the 2019 spring game broadcast, which was originally shown on ACC Network Extra. The game included special appearances by Georgia Tech football legends Bobby Ross, Calvin Johnson, Joe Hamilton and Roddy Jones.

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.