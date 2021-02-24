200 Medley Relay Crew Breaks School Record at Day One of ACCs

DAY ONE RESULTS GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior Kyle Barone and seniors Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Austin Daniel set a new school record in the 200 medley relay clocking in at 1:23.41 at day one of the 2021 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Wednesday evening. The quartet snagged a silver medal finish in that event and added 56 points for the Yellow Jackets, helping to move Tech into fourth-place on the team leaderboard at 130.

Barone set the tempo in the 200 medley relay as he came in at 21.00 in the 50 back leg. Pumputis followed up with a 23.20 showing in the 50 breast segment. Ferraro kept the momentum going with a 20.07 performance in the 50 fly, before Daniel sealed the podium finish touching the wall at 19.14 in the 50 free section. The final mark at 1:23.41 topped the previous record of 1:23.89 set by the same group at the UGA Invitational in mid-November. Tech wasn’t done rewriting the record books on day one as true freshman Batur ÜNLÜ also set a new record in the 200 free during his leg of the 800 free relay. His time of 1:33.16 beat out the previous mark held by Rodrigo Correia (1:33.28) that was set in 2019.