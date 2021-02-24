200 Medley Relay Crew Breaks School Record at Day One of ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior Kyle Barone and seniors Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Austin Daniel set a new school record in the 200 medley relay clocking in at 1:23.41 at day one of the 2021 ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Wednesday evening.
The quartet snagged a silver medal finish in that event and added 56 points for the Yellow Jackets, helping to move Tech into fourth-place on the team leaderboard at 130.
Barone set the tempo in the 200 medley relay as he came in at 21.00 in the 50 back leg. Pumputis followed up with a 23.20 showing in the 50 breast segment. Ferraro kept the momentum going with a 20.07 performance in the 50 fly, before Daniel sealed the podium finish touching the wall at 19.14 in the 50 free section. The final mark at 1:23.41 topped the previous record of 1:23.89 set by the same group at the UGA Invitational in mid-November.
Tech wasn’t done rewriting the record books on day one as true freshman Batur ÜNLÜ also set a new record in the 200 free during his leg of the 800 free relay. His time of 1:33.16 beat out the previous mark held by Rodrigo Correia (1:33.28) that was set in 2019.
“We are off to a fantastic start,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We are looking forward to coming out strong again tomorrow morning to get ourselves in scoring position for the evening’s finals.”
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s action here’s how the team rankings stand heading into day two:
MEN’S TEAM RANKINGS (Through Event 3)
- North Carolina – 186
- Virginia Tech – 164
- Louisville – 162
- GEORGIA TECH – 130
- NC State – 128
- Florida State – 123
- Virginia – 106
- Duke – 93
- Pittsburgh – 86
- Miami – 75
- Boston College – 66
- Notre Dame 51
Day two will see the Yellow Jackets take on the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 free relay with prelims starting at 10 a.m. (EST), finals are slotted to begin at 6 p.m. (EST). The entirety of the 2021 ACC Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com