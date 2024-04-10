20 Tech Swimmers and Divers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Twenty members of Georgia Tech’s swimming and diving program were named to the 2023-24 all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic teams, the ACC announced on Wednesday.

To be named to the all-ACC academic team, a swimming and diving student-athlete must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher for the previous semester and their academic career, while also competing in the ACC Championships and/or NCAA Championships this season.

Georgia Tech’s honorees on the men’s team include: Justin Alderson (Sr. – mechanical engineering), Caleb Blischke (Sr. – economics), Nils Bognar (So. – business administration), Luke Dotson (Jr. – business administration), Wiggo Frohde (Sr. – industrial engineering), Julian Killius (So. – mechanical engineering), Giacomo Mezzogori (So. – mechanical engineering), Charles Perks (So. – chemical and biomolecular engineering), Antonio Romero (Jr. – computer engineering), Sean Santos (So. – materials science and engineering), Jonathan Shaheen (Gr. – materials science and engineering) and Batur Unlu (Sr. – computer science).

On the women’s side, Anna Bradescu (Sr. – mathematics), Claudia Butterfield (Sr. – business administration), McKenzie Campbell (Gr. – Industrial Engineering) Ariana Dirkzwager (So. – business administration), Astrid Dirkzwager (Sr. – industrial engineering), Anna Hadjiloizou (So. – business administration), Rei Kuramoto (Sr. – civil engineering), Katie McKyton (So. – biomedical engineering), Lindsey Merk (Sr. – business administration), Clarissa Sabin (Jr. – Business administration) and Ari Sakellaris (Sr. – Biology).

In addition to its success in the classroom, Tech men’s swimming finished the 2023-24 season ranked No. 25 nationally by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

