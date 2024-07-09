14 Jackets Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

The 14 student-athletes marks the 12th time in the last 14 years that Georgia Tech has had nine or more recognitions on the CSCAA Scholar All-America team.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving continued its annual tradition of being well-represented on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, having 14 Yellow Jackets honored.

The Yellow Jackets receiving recognitions are:

Men:

Antonio Romero**: (2nd Team)- Computer Engineering

Charles Perks**: (2nd Team)- Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering

Nils Bognar: (2nd Team)- Business Administration

Robin Yeboah: (2nd Team)- Biomedical Engineering

Women:

Anna Bradescu****: Mathematics

Anna Hadjiloizou**: (2nd Team)- Business Administration

Clarissa Sabin: (2nd Team)- Business Administration

Katie Mckyton**: (2nd Team)- Biomedical Engineering

Lindsey Merk: (2nd Team)- Business Administration

McKenzie Campbell***: (2nd Team)- Analytics

Rei Kuramoto**: (2nd Team)- Civil Engineering

Sophie Murphy: (2nd Team)- Business Administration

Vivien Rothwell: (2nd Team)- Biomedical Engineering

Zora Ripkova: (2nd Team)- Industrial Engineering

Bradescu leads the team, having garnered an impressive fourth-straight Scholar All-America selection, while Campbell earned her third honor. Romero, Perks, Hadjiloizou, Mckyton, and Kuramoto all earned their second-straight Scholar All-America awards.

