13 Jackets Qualify for NCAA East Preliminaries

THE FLATS – A host of Jackets are set to represent the Georgia Tech track and field programs at the upcoming NCAA East First Rounds in Lexington, Ky. Competition will begin on Wednesday, May 22 and continue through Saturday, May 25.

QUALIFYING STANDARDS: The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each individual event. The top 24 declared relay team will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.

The following athletes have recorded qualifying marks in their respective events: Helena Lindsay (3000m SC, 11th), Cameron O’Neal (Long Jump, 17th), Ameia Wilson (Long Jump, 16th), Grace Driskill (3000m SC, 19th), Lydia Troupe (400H, 23rd), Mary Brady (5,000m, 21th), Billy Carlton (3000m SC, 37st), Jamerson Miller – Sidney McReynolds – Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III (4x400m relay, 23rd), Anna Witherspoon (100M H ,45 th) and John Higinbotham (3000m SC, 45 th).

Tech’s group features several All-ACC honorees, school record holders, and top five performers in program history.

Leading the group with the best national ranking in her event is Lindsay. At the conference championship, she recorded a season-best time of 10:01.69 in the women’s 3000M SC, moving to the 11 th fastest time in the NCAA. Driskill also qualified for this event with a time of 10:08.49, which was recorded at the Penn Relays.

Two field athletes are set to compete in the NCAAs, Wilson and O’Neal. At the Pepsi Florida Relays, Wilson jumped a personal-best mark of 6.35m (20-10.00) in the women’s long jump. In the men’s long jump. Also at the Florida Relays, O’neal jumped a season-best mark of 7.78m (25-06.25). Both Wilson and O’Neal are nationally ranked and sit at No. 17 in their respective events.

Four Jackets will compete in the track events. With the fourth fastest time in Tech history, Troupe will compete in the 400M hurdles. At the ACC Outdoor Championships, Troupe finished fourth setting a new personal best time and moving up in the record books.

Brady is set to race in the women’s 5000m event. At the Penn Relays, Brady finished fifth overall and qualified for nationals with a time of 15:55.20.

The relay team of Miller, McReynolds, Terrell and Decuir will compete in the 4×400 event. At the ACC Outdoor Championships, the relay squad ran a season best time of 3:07.08, earning All ACC Second team honors.

Witherspoon has qualified for the NCAAs and will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles. At the LSU Invatational, Witherspoon ran a time of 11.50.

For the men both Carlton and Higinbotham have qualified for the men’s 3000M SC. At the Penn Relays, Carlton recorded a qualifying time of 8:52.50. This marks Carlton’s first appearance at the NCAA East Preliminaries. At the ACC Outdoor Championships Higinbotham recorded a qualifying time of 8:54.05.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.