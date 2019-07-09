10 Jackets Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech was well represented on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, having 10 Yellow Jackets honored.

The 10 student-athletes marks the fifth-straight year that Georgia Tech has had double-digit recognitions on the CSCAA Scholar All-America team. The current streak comes after having more than 10 Yellow Jackets just once during the previous 14 years. All six double-digit years have come under head coach Courtney Shealy Hart.

“I’m very proud of our team’s continued commitment to hard work in the classroom,” Shealy Hart said. “Ever since I started at Tech, we’ve placed a great emphasis on competing at the highest level academically and that has especially shown over the last five years, which is a testament to our student-athletes.”

The Yellow Jackets receiving recognition are:

Men:

Kyle Barone (HM) // Computer Science

Henry Carman (HM) // Business Administration

Matt Casillas // Business Administration

Joonas Koski (HM) // Biology

Jacob Kreider (HM) // Civil Engineering

Nolan Mallet (HM) // Biomedical Engineering

Women:

Carly Doi (HM) // Computer Science

Paige Gohr (HM) // Mechanical Engineering

Emily Ilgenfritz (HM) // Business Administration

Iris Wang (HM) // Industrial Engineering

Mallet led all Jackets with his fourth-straight year garnering the honor, while Kreider, Carman and Koski earned their second honors. For the women’s team, Gohr and Wang both made the list for the second-straight year.

In order to be recognized, a student-athlete must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and have competed at their respected NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Students earning honorable mention (HM) honors earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and achieved an NCAA B qualifying time or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

