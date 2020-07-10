10 Jackets Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

The 10 student-athletes marks the sixth-straight year that Georgia Tech has had double-digit recognitions on the CSCAA Scholar All-America team. The current streak comes after having more than 10 Yellow Jackets just once during the previous 14 years. All seven double-digit years in program history have come under head coach Courtney Shealy Hart .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech was well represented on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, having 10 Yellow Jackets honored.

Ilgenfritz and Koski led the way with their third years earning the award, while Doi, Lee, Hering and Barone earned their second selection. Daniel, Scott and Wakeland all garnered their first honor.

In order to be recognized, a student-athlete must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and have qualified for their respective NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Students earning honorable mention (HM) honors earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and achieved an NCAA B qualifying time or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

