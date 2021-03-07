Yellow Jackets Walked off by Wolfpack

Box Score

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (6-13) dropped a nail biter to NC State (11-3), 5-2, by way of a walk-off three-run homerun on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack were knotted up at two heading into the bottom of the seventh after solo shots from senior outfielder Cameron Stanford and senior utility player Breanna Roper before NC State ended the game with one swing of the bat.

NC State got on the board first, opening the game’s scoring with a solo homerun in the bottom of the second. Georgia Tech returned the favor in the top of the third, evening the tally on a solo bomb from Stanford, her second of the series. After a scoreless fourth, Roper drilled her third homerun of the series off the scoreboard to give the Jackets a 2-1 lead. The Wolfpack knotted things up once again in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double to set up the eventual three-run walk-off homerun in the bottom of the seventh.

Stanford led the Jacket bats on the day, going 2-for-3. Her solo longball marked her third on the season and 26 th of her career.

of her career. Roper’s homerun marked her third of the season and 10 th of her career.

of her career. Senior lefty Madison McPherson got the start in the circle and pitched the bulk of the game, tallying six strikeouts and allowing just two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will head back home to host Pitt for its next conference series beginning Friday at 4 p.m. The four games over the weekend will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

