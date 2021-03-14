Yellow Jackets Swarm Panthers Late for 11-4 Win

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (8-15) trounced Pitt 11-4 on Sunday, evening the series by catching fire at the plate to score 10 runs in the final two at-bats. Senior utility player Breanna Roper put an exclamation point on her weekend by leading the Jacket bats going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored thanks in large part to a three-run jack in the fifth.

Pitt got going with another hot start in the top of the first, jumping ahead 2-0 by way of an RBI groundout and an RBI double. Georgia Tech took one back in the bottom half on an RBI triple courtesy of sophomore utility player Emma Kauf.

After three scoreless innings, Roper opened things up in the bottom of the fifth with her three-run bomb. Senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay followed up shortly after with an RBI single, giving the Yellow Jackets a 5-2 lead after five.

The Panthers climbed within one on a two-run homerun in the top of the sixth, but Tech added six more runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach. An RBI double by Roper got the Jackets started, and a single by Kauf shortly after pushed home a pair. Huckabay next placed an RBI infield single, and junior Bailee Zeitler lined a two-RBI double to follow, giving Georgia Tech an 11-4 advantage. Senior right-hander Morgan Bruce took the circle in the top of the seventh, retiring the side to secure the 11-4 Yellow Jacket win.

Game Notes

Georgia Tech has scored 10+ runs in six games this season and won each of the contests.

Five batters batted .500 or better on the day for the Yellow Jackets.

Roper stayed hot, belting her fifth homerun of the season and the past two weeks in the form of a three-run dinger. The Woodstock, Ga. native went 3-for-4 on the day with four RBI and two runs scored.

Kauf and Huckabay each had solid days at the dish as well, both going 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Senior lefty Madison McPherson got the start in the circle and picked up her first win of the season.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will stay home to host Notre Dame for its next ACC weekend series beginning Friday at 4 p.m. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Multimedia

BRE 💣💣💣@b_rope__ drives a 3⃣-run shot over left to put Georgia Tech up❕💥 📺: https://t.co/vmXC4QbwEQ pic.twitter.com/Q8mK8JWUDf — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 14, 2021

HAVE A DAY, @b_rope__ 🔥 Roper is now 3⃣-for-4⃣ with 4⃣ RBI after this double to score @mallorieblack1❕ 📺: https://t.co/vmXC4QbwEQ pic.twitter.com/0gTQW2jxoA — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 14, 2021

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

