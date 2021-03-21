Yellow Jackets Stalled by Fighting Irish, Fall 6-2

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (9-18) dropped its series finale against Notre Dame (12-8), 6-2, on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets added a pair of runs after falling behind early, but were unable to climb back for the win.

Notre Dame wasted no time getting on the board, scoring a pair on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in the top of the first. The Fighting Irish bats kept rolling in the second, adding two more runs behind a double and a following single for a 4-0 lead. After Notre Dame’s fifth run crossed the plate on another RBI single in the top of the third, Georgia Tech answered with a run of its own in the bottom half. Senior utility player Breanna Roper first reached base on a double to center field before senior first baseman Tricia Awald drove her home with an RBI single. The Yellow Jackets further trimmed the Fighting Irish lead in the fourth as senior outfielder Cameron Stanford singled to send in freshman infielder Jin Sileo from second. Notre Dame added an insurance run in the sixth though, slipping a solo shot over the left-field wall and hanging on the rest of the way for the eventual 6-2 win.

Stanford had another solid day at the plate for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay went a perfect 2-for-2 at the dish, also drawing a walk.

went a perfect 2-for-2 at the dish, also drawing a walk. Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman got the start in the circle.

got the start in the circle. Senior righty Morgan Bruce took the bulk of the load in relief, tallying four strikeouts.

Georgia Tech will hit the road to take on North Carolina for its second ACC road series beginning Friday. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

