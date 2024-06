Record 12 Jackets Named Academic All-ACC

THE FLATS – A record 12 members of the Georgia Tech softball program have been awarded Academic All-ACC honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced today. The Yellow Jackets shattered the previous record (10), set last season, after delivering the highest spring semester team GPA in program history (3.44).

Seven Yellow Jackets are receiving the honor for the second season in a row, headlined by CSC Academic All-American, Sara Beth Allen. Additionally, seniors Mallorie Black and Madison Dobbins have earned their second straight recognition, along with juniors Grace Connelly, Ella Edgmon, Kinsey Norton and Sophia Voyles.

The five first-time honorees include: junior Emma Minghini, sophomores Reese Hunter and Jaidyn Studebaker and freshmen Makayla Coffield and Gracie Hillman.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and 20 percent of their team’s contests as a pitcher.

