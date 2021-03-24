Yellow Jackets Schedule Weekend Road Series at Middle Tennessee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball has scheduled a three-game road series at Middle Tennessee for the upcoming weekend, with the Yellow Jackets and Blue Raiders slated to square off at 6 p.m. ET Friday, 3 p.m. ET Saturday and 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The series replaces Georgia Tech’s previously scheduled ACC series at North Carolina, which was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within UNC’s program.

The upcoming series in Murfreesboro, Tenn. will mark Tech’s second away series of the season and first nonconference road series.

Attendance at Blue Raider Softball Field is limited to 10 percent capacity with masks and social distancing required at all times in the stadium. Admission is free. Coverage information including streaming and live stats will be provided on RamblinWreck.com once made available.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.