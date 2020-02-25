Yellow Jackets Rise to No. 10 in ITA Polls

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis moved to No. 10 in the latest ITA polls released on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets moved one spot in the rankings after pocketing a pair of wins over the weekend against ranked ACC opponents, including then-No. 9 Virginia.

With the pair of wins this past weekend, Tech moved to 12-5 overall this season and 2-1 in league play. The Jackets opened action last Friday with a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers that came down to the final match. Nami Otsuka clinched the triumph in a three-set battle before Tech visited then-No. 49 Boston College on Sunday, collecting a 6-1 win.

On the season, Tech is led by No. 71 Victoria Flores and No. 23 Kenya Jones in singles action as both Jackets boast successful dual records at 9-4 and 9-3, respectively. The pair, who form the No. 17 doubles team in the country, own a 12-1 dual doubles mark. Jones and Flores both went undefeated this past weekend.

The Jackets are back in action this weekend, hosting a pair of ACC tilts beginning on Friday, welcoming No. 42 Clemson for a 5 p.m. match at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

