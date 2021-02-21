Yellow Jackets Drop Tight Doubleheader to Clemson

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-6) came up short in a pair of heartbreakers against Clemson on Sunday, losing both contests by a combine three runs. The Yellow Jackets trailed by a run going into the bottom of the sixth before falling game one, 5-3. Tech ignited a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh of game two to trim Clemson’s lead to one, but the comeback bid fell shy, resulting in a 5-4 loss. The Jackets made a number of notable defensive plays throughout the day, highlighted by freshman shortstop Jin Sileo’s triple play.

Game One: Clemson got on the board first in game one, scoring three runs on an RBI single and a two-run homerun to follow in the bottom of the first. Georgia Tech responded in the following inning, scoring a run of its own. Junior shortstop Bailee Zeitler doubled down the right field line to get the Jackets going before being pushed to third on a bunt single by Sileo. With runners on the corners, sophomore catcher Emma Kauf lifted a sacrifice fly into right field to score Zeitler.

Leading 3-1, Clemson added another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single. The Yellow Jackets fought back in the fifth inning as senior first baseman Tricia Awald launched a solo shot over dead center. Tech continued to inch closer in the sixth as senior outfielder Cameron Stanford drove home sophomore infielder Meghan Cassidy on a groundout, cutting the Tiger lead to 4-3. Clemson lifted a solo homerun out of right field in the bottom of the frame, later clinching the 5-3 win.

Game Two: The Tigers struck first again in game two, leading off the game with a solo dinger. Another solo homerun for Clemson followed in the third as Clemson inched further ahead. With Georgia Tech scoreless after four, the Tigers once again found the parking lot with a two-run homerun to jump ahead 5-0 on an RBI double. The Yellow Jackets began their comeback in the bottom of the sixth as Sileo led off the inning with a single and was later driven home on Awald’s single to right.

Georgia Tech found its groove in the seventh inning, gaining momentum after Sileo pulled off the first triple play in the history of the program on record by catching the lineout, tagging the runner from second and throwing out the runner at first. Riding that momentum to the plate, the Jackets loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Clemson walked home sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cowden before Stanford came through in the clutch with a two-RBI double to trail by two. A lineout to follow ended Georgia Tech’s rally, cementing the 5-3 final score.

Game Notes

Sileo’s triple play marks the first occurrence in program history currently on record.

Nine different Yellow Jackets earned hits on the day with four tallying multiple hits.

Sileo was the most efficient on the day, going 2-for-4 with a run scored while Awald knocked the only Yellow Jacket homerun.

Georgia Tech tossed five different arms in the circle through both games.

Senior lefty Madison McPherson got the start in game one before senior right-hander Morgan Bruce took the bulk of the load. Bruce put in four innings of work with one run allowed and two strikeouts before junior righty Palmer Pinholster saw her first action of the season and closed out the final inning.

got the start in game one before senior right-hander took the bulk of the load. Bruce put in four innings of work with one run allowed and two strikeouts before junior righty saw her first action of the season and closed out the final inning. Junior right-hander Lexi Ray started game two and pitched 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts before McPherson took the circle for 1 2/3 innings. Senior lefty Naomi Dickerson saw her first action of the season closing out the final inning on Sunday.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will be back at it against Miami (Ohio) on Friday, hosting a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. with game two to follow. The games will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

