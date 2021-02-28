Yellow Jackets downed by No. 19 Georgia

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-10) fell to No. 19 Georgia 11-0 on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets threatened to get on the board in the fourth with a pair of singles that landed runners on the corners, but were unable to drive a run home.

The Bulldogs got going early, striking in the top of the first with a run on a wild pitch followed by a two-run homerun. After a couple of quiet innings, Georgia exploded in the fourth with six more runs. A three-RBI triple started off the inning’s scoring before a sacrifice fly and two-RBI single put the Bulldogs up 9-0. Georgia knocked two more solo shots in the top of the fifth to reach the final tally for the 11-0 win.

Senior first baseman Tricia Awald and senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay were the two Jackets that landed in the hit column.

and senior outfielder were the two Jackets that landed in the hit column. Georgia Tech used four arms through the contest in senior right hander Morgan Bruce (starter), senior lefty Madison McPherson, fellow senior lefty Naomi Dickerson and junior right hander Lexi Ray.

Georgia Tech will take its first road trip of the season next week, traveling to NC State for a four-game weekend series beginning Friday in Raleigh, N.C. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

