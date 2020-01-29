Yellow Jackets Break Into ITA Top 25

THE FLATS – After a strong weekend at ITA Kick-Off that included a victory over a nationally-ranked opponent, Georgia Tech women’s tennis broke into the ITA national rankings released Wednesday morning. The Yellow Jackets stand at No. 22 boasting an 8-0 record on the young season.

This past weekend, Tech collected a pair of wins in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend to secure a berth into the ITA National Fall Championships in a couple of weeks. The Jackets swept Wisconsin, 4-0, before topping then-No. 13 South Carolina on its home court, 4-1, to claim their spot in ITA National Team Indoors.

On the young season, Tech has pocketed wins over Kennesaw State, Furman, Presbyterian and Mercer prior to ITA Kick-Off Weekend action. Junior Victoria Flores was tabbed the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 3-0 in Columbia, S.C. over the weekend. Flores pocketed a pair of doubles victories with teammate Kenya Jones and defeated No. 28 Megan Davies of South Carolina in singles action on Sunday in straight-sets.

Georgia Tech finished last season ranked No. 35 after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 8 Vanderbilt.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts meeting a pair of top-10 opponents at home this week, beginning with No. 3 Georgia on Thursday. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

