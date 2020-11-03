Women's XC Ranked No. 13 in latest USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll

USTFCCCA Women’s National Coaches Poll Release /// USTFCCCA Polls & Rankings History

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Georgia Tech women’s cross-country program received its highest ranking in team history in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Women’s National Coaches’ Poll on Tuesday afternoon as the Jackets were slated in the No. 13 spot.

This is the highest team ranking the women’s XC team has produced since the poll began in 1995. The previous highest ranking Tech had received came in Week Three of the 2018 season when the Jackets were ranked No. 20.

Georgia Tech moved up 12 spots since the initial rankings were released prior to conference championships weekend, when the Jackets sat at No. 25.

A historic performance at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference XC Championships last weekend was the driving force behind Tech’s leap in the national poll. On the way to the best team finish in women’s XC program history, three runners earned All-ACC honors. The depth of the Yellow Jackets roster, particularly in the four & five scoring spots of the lineup, proved vital in a second-place finish at just 99 points. No. 3 NC State was the only team to finish ahead of the Jackets on the leaderboard.

No. 21 Florida State, No. 25 Notre Dame, No. 30 Duke, RV North Carolina and RV Syracuse rounded out the seven ACC schools in the women’s poll.

The next batch of national rankings from the USTFCCCA is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal in mid-September to hold the Div. I XC National Championships on March 15, 2021. The championships are slated to be raced in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the original site of this fall’s national meet. With the conference finish being the main criteria, along with an evaluation of a team’s body of work throughout the season, the Yellow Jacket women hope to receive an at-large bid.

USTFCCCA Women’s National Coaches’ Poll

Arkansas New Mexico NC State BYU Stanford Michigan Colorado Washington Michigan State Furman Wisconsin Minnesota GEORGIA TECH Boise State Penn State Illinois Alabama Utah Indiana Oregon State Florida State Georgetown Iowa State Harvard Notre Dame Oregon Air Force Northern Arizona Texas Duke

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

