Women’s Tennis Welcomes Penn, Georgia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action at home this weekend, welcoming Penn on Saturday before hosting in-state rival Georgia on Sunday. Both matches will take place at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.
GEORGIA TECH (3-3) vs. PENN (8-2)
Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex
GEORGIA TECH (3-3) vs. No. 8 GEORGIA (4-3)
Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex
Georgia Tech women’s tennis is coming off a bye weekend and looks to extend its win streak when it returns to action this weekend. The Yellow Jackets most recently edged Northwestern at home, 4-3, as Given Roach broke a 3-all tie to clinch the victory. Tech collected victories from Carol Lee, Alejandra Cruz and Kate Sharabura before Roach sealed the victory after the Jackets dropped the doubles point. After an undefeated week, Lee moved up in the national singles rankings to No. 53.
Penn comes into Saturday’s matchup off the ECAC Championships where it dropped its first two matches of the spring season to Brown and Dartmouth. The Quakers ended the tournament on a high note, defeating Cornell, 4-2, to get back to winning ways. On the young season, Penn is 8-2, having opened the spring slate winning its first seven matches of dual match play.
Coming off the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, Georgia dropped four spots in the national rankings to No. 8 after falling in the opening round match to Ohio State. The Bulldogs closed the tournament with wins over Florida and Texas A&M to move to 4-3 on the season.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Penn are set to meet for the fourth time in program history on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets own the lead, 3-0, having taken all three matches in Atlanta in the series. The two squads last met in 2017 as part of the ITA Kick-off Weekend, and cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Quakers.
A long-standing tradition, Georgia Tech and Georgia have met 35 times since 1984. The Bulldogs leads the series, 29-6, and have taken the last five-straight matchups. The Bulldogs have been ranked top 10 in the country the last six meetings. Georgia Tech was last victorious on Feb. 23, 2018 in a 4-2 victory at home.
ITA RANKINGS
Georgia Tech
No. 153 Carol Lee
Penn
No. 74 Esha Velaga
Georgia
No. 38 Dasha Vidmanova
No. 48 Alexandra Vecic
No. 66 Mell Reasco
No. 111 Mai Nirundorn
No. 114 Anastasiia Lopata
No. 31 Aysegul Mert/Dasha Vidmanova
No. 32 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn
