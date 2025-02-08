Women’s Tennis Stuns No. 22 South Carolina, 4-2

THE FLATS – Behind the doubles point and three singles victories, Georgia Tech women’s tennis took down No. 22 South Carolina at home on Saturday, 4-2. The win pushed Tech to 5-3 on the season.

DOUBLES

Georgia Tech grabbed an exciting doubles point that came down to the final match. Teaming up together on court three, Kate Sharabura and Taly Licht gave the Yellow Jackets the advantage in doubles, pocketing a 6-2 decision over Misa Malkin and Olympe Lancelot. Tech took control of the match early, racing out with a 5-1 lead, before South Carolina won the next game for a 5-2 tally. But the rally was short-lived as the Jackets sealed the win in the next game, 6-2.

South Carolina evened the doubles field with a 6-2 decision on court one, leaving the point to be decided from court two where Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson faced Kaitlyn Carnicella and Bella Larsson. The Jackets jumped out with a 3-0 lead before the Gamecocks rallied back to 3-3. The opponents traded the next two games, setting up a 4-all standstill before South Carolina earned a break for a 5-4 edge. With a chance to serve out the match, the Gamecocks held match point, but the Jackets continued to fight and broke back at deuce, setting up a 5-5 score. The Jackets clinched the doubles point, winning the next two games for a 7-5 victory.

SINGLES

Carrying over momentum into singles play, Nicholson made quick work of No. 21 Hamner on court one. The Jacket dropped only four games to the Gamecock, taking a 6-1, 6-3 triumph to put Tech in front, 2-0. But South Carolina staged a comeback, winning on courts five and six, to tie the match at 2-2.

In a hard-fought match on court three, Sharabura returned the lead permanently to Tech, taking a straight-set win against Lancelot. After the opponents battled through an extended first set that Sharabura won in a tiebreak, 7-6 (6), the opponents worked through another tight set in the second, standing knotted at 5-5. Sharabura won the next two games to seal the win, 7-6 (6), 7-5, and return the lead to Tech, 3-2.

Needing just one match to clinch the win, all eyes turned to court two where Alejandra Cruz faced No. 61 Carnicella. Cruz handled the first set, 6-2, but Carnicella forced a final set, winning the second, 6-1. Cruz jumped out with a 3-0 lead in the deciding third set and that was all the Jacket needed, hanging tough for a 6-1 victory, clinching the match at 4-2.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 11, traveling to Alabama. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Sarah Hamner/Helena Buchwald (SC) def. No. 74 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-2

2. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Kaitlyn Carnicella/Bella Larson (SC) 7-5*

3. Kate Sharabura/Taly Licht (GT) def. Misa Malkin/Olympe Lancelot (SC) 6-2

Order of finish: 3,1,2*

Singles

1. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. No. 21 Sarah Hamner (SC) 6-1, 6-3

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. No. 61 Kailtyn Carnicella (SC) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1*

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Olympe Lancelot (SC) 7-6 (8-6), 7-5

4. Given Roach (GT) vs. Misa Malkin (SC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-5, DNF

5. Bella Larsson (SC) def. Taly Licht (GT) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

6. Helena Buchwald (SC) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Order of finish: 1,6,5,3,2*

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



